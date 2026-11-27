Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,163,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,706,000. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 2.90% of Alto Neuroscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANRO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 281.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 859,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633,806 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the third quarter worth about $922,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,971 shares of the company's stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares during the last quarter.

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Alto Neuroscience Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ANRO opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANRO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alto Neuroscience from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alto Neuroscience

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Hanley sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,937,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 17,729 shares in the company, valued at $490,738.72. The trade was a 79.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas Smith sold 110,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $2,945,861.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $639,514.80. This trade represents a 82.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 209,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,637,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.25% of the company's stock.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company uses neuroscience-based assessments, including brain activity and cognitive measures, to identify patient characteristics that may help guide treatment development and selection. Its investigational programs target conditions such as depression and other serious mental health disorders. Alto's approach is intended to match treatments to biological or behavioral profiles rather than relying solely on diagnosis, with the goal of improving the development and use of therapies.

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