Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960,037 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,163,637 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.51% of Alliance Laundry worth $63,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Laundry by 74.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Laundry by 1,277.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Laundry by 11,068.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alliance Laundry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alliance Laundry from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Alliance Laundry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alliance Laundry from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alliance Laundry from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Laundry from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.80.

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Alliance Laundry Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:ALH opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.92 million for the quarter. Alliance Laundry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 59.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. will post 1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliance Laundry news, COO Gommaar Vleugels sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 374,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,884,551.15. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Alliance Laundry Company Profile

Alliance Laundry Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells commercial laundry equipment. Its products include washers, dryers and related laundry systems for laundromats and customers in sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, multifamily housing and other institutional markets. The company serves customers worldwide through brands including Speed Queen, UniMac, Huebsch, Primus and IPSO. Its offerings include equipment for self-service and on-premises laundry operations, along with related parts and services.

Further Reading

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