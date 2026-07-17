116,614 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,614 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $67,307,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.0% of Independent Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks fell after TSMC’s spending outlook sparked concerns that the AI buildout may face margin pressure and weaker near-term returns, a headwind for Nasdaq-100 heavyweights like QQQ. Article Title

Chip stocks fell after TSMC’s spending outlook sparked concerns that the AI buildout may face margin pressure and weaker near-term returns, a headwind for Nasdaq-100 heavyweights like QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: Broader ETF and U.S. equity trading was mixed during the day, suggesting investors were rotating rather than broadly abandoning risk assets. Article Title

Broader ETF and U.S. equity trading was mixed during the day, suggesting investors were rotating rather than broadly abandoning risk assets. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted QQQ’s long-term performance versus leveraged or alternative ETFs, but these were mostly commentary pieces and not a direct catalyst for the fund today. Article Title

Several articles highlighted QQQ’s long-term performance versus leveraged or alternative ETFs, but these were mostly commentary pieces and not a direct catalyst for the fund today. Neutral Sentiment: Macro updates on cooler inflation, Fed uncertainty, and geopolitical risks add to the market backdrop, but they are not specific to QQQ and have mixed implications for growth stocks. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $705.94 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $720.72 and its 200 day moving average is $652.83. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.68 and a 1 year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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