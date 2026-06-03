11,669 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by Churchill Financial Advisors LLC

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,669 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Churchill Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $301.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.65 and a 200 day moving average of $306.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $260.31 and a 1 year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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