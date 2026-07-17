11,724 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Get KLIC alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 7.8%

KLIC opened at $99.02 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $135.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $7,302,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,175,930.53. This trade represents a 54.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 21,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,184,617.72. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kulicke and Soffa Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kulicke and Soffa Industries wasn't on the list.

While Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here