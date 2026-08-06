11,762 Shares in American Tower Corporation $AMT Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Robert Joseph Meyer sold 5,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.89, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,833,254.92. This trade represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 1,106 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total transaction of $193,505.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,848,316.56. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,091 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $168.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.06 and a 1-year high of $214.79.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. American Tower's payout ratio is 98.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $201.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here