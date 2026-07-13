11,786 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS Bought by Navigate Wealth Management LLC

Navigate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,786 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,394 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $85.33 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $158.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and the parent of ServisFirst Bank. The company specializes in commercial banking services, catering primarily to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Its product portfolio encompasses commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial loans, deposit accounts, treasury management and other ancillary banking products designed to meet the financial needs of its clients.

ServisFirst Bank offers a full suite of deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan products.

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