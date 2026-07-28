1,179,715 Shares in Zura Bio Limited $ZURA Purchased by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,179,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,019,000. Zura Bio comprises about 0.3% of EcoR1 Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 1.24% of Zura Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the third quarter worth $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the first quarter worth $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the third quarter worth $109,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZURA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zura Bio from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZURA

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.03. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Zura Bio Limited has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.44.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Profile

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

Further Reading

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