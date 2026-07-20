117,981 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,981 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $19,364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $397.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.69 and a 200-day moving average of $229.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

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Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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