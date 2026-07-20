Go Pro
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

117,981 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Dell Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB opened a new position in Dell Technologies, buying 117,981 shares worth about $19.4 million in the first quarter.
  • Dell continues to attract major institutional interest, with large holders like Norges Bank, Invesco, Vanguard, and others increasing positions; institutional investors now own 76.37% of the company.
  • The company is also seeing mixed insider activity and strong operating momentum: insiders sold heavily over the past 90 days, but Dell recently posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue and analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $492.76.
  • Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies.

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,981 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $19,364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $397.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.69 and a 200-day moving average of $229.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

Get Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Dell Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
From Priority Gold (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
The warm-up is over
The warm-up is over
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines