11,800 Shares in Fabrinet $FN Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,345 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,507,829,000 after buying an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $524,432,000 after buying an additional 553,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,616,000 after buying an additional 170,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,333 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $235,666,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,177 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $182,010,000 after buying an additional 346,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Fabrinet

Here are the key news stories impacting Fabrinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities lifted its earnings forecasts for Fabrinet, including higher FY2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, suggesting improving profit expectations. Northland Securities EPS estimate updates

Northland Securities lifted its earnings forecasts for Fabrinet, including higher FY2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, suggesting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from hold to strong-buy, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment on the stock. Zacks upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from hold to strong-buy, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Another recent note described Fabrinet as a technology name analysts are bullish on, adding to the constructive outlook. Analysts are bullish on Fabrinet

Another recent note described Fabrinet as a technology name analysts are bullish on, adding to the constructive outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fabrinet also appeared in a comparison article on how it has performed versus the broader computer and technology sector this year, which is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Sector performance comparison

Fabrinet also appeared in a comparison article on how it has performed versus the broader computer and technology sector this year, which is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A separate report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. was described as pessimistic on Fabrinet’s stock price, which may be tempering some of the upside from the analyst upgrades. JPMorgan pessimistic forecast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Fabrinet from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fabrinet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fox Advisors cut Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $661.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $620.70 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $593.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.22. Fabrinet has a one year low of $199.86 and a one year high of $734.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.Fabrinet's revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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