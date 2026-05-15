11,835 Shares in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,835 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company's stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of RY opened at $183.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.42. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $183.87.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.60 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio is 45.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

Further Reading

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