11,872,796 Shares in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,872,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $152,684,000. Norges Bank owned 4.17% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $44,064,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,913,079 shares of the company's stock worth $96,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,751 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,518,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,004,568 shares of the company's stock worth $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,461,903 shares of the company's stock worth $54,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:COLD opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -235.90%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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