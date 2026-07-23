119,864 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,243,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Iron Mountain by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $124.61 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $134.68. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 136.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average of $112.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $94,208.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,250.75. The trade was a 40.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRM

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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