Go Pro
→ BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it? (From Awesomely) (Ad)tc pixel

12,005 Shares in Dollar General Corporation $DG Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Dollar General logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bellwether Advisors LLC opened a new position in Dollar General, buying 12,005 shares valued at about $1.425 million in the first quarter.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and large investors holding 91.77% of Dollar General’s shares. Several firms, including Vanguard, State Street, and Morgan Stanley, also increased their stakes.
  • Dollar General’s latest earnings beat analyst expectations, reporting $2.00 EPS versus the $1.89 consensus, while revenue rose 3.4% year over year. Analysts now have a consensus rating of Hold with a price target of $131.27.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,625,822,000 after purchasing an additional 412,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,002 shares of the company's stock worth $1,462,727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,513,000 after buying an additional 1,624,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,857,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average is $127.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Dollar General Right Now?

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
They proved it worked in '76. Then buried it.
They proved it worked in '76. Then buried it.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
The smarter SpaceX play most investors will miss
The smarter SpaceX play most investors will miss
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines