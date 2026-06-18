120,400 Shares in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI Purchased by Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,535,000. Solaris Energy Infrastructure accounts for approximately 2.0% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,714,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SEI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $2,750,264.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,516,551.71. This represents a 24.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $4,098,804.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

SEI opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: A market article highlighted Solaris Energy Infrastructure as one of two “AI infrastructure stocks” benefiting from rapid data-center growth, which can support a stronger valuation if investors continue to rotate into power and infrastructure names tied to AI demand. Two AI Infrastructure Stocks Eye Breakouts After Rapid Growth

A market article highlighted Solaris Energy Infrastructure as one of two “AI infrastructure stocks” benefiting from rapid data-center growth, which can support a stronger valuation if investors continue to rotate into power and infrastructure names tied to AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm around data-center power and infrastructure stocks may be helping sentiment, since SEI is being viewed as a beneficiary of surging electricity and equipment demand tied to AI buildouts. Data center power name tests critical level

Investor enthusiasm around data-center power and infrastructure stocks may be helping sentiment, since SEI is being viewed as a beneficiary of surging electricity and equipment demand tied to AI buildouts. Neutral Sentiment: SEI’s broader investment-manager affiliate announced an upgraded technology and AI platform aimed at improving data access and operational efficiency; while strategically positive for the franchise, the press release is not a direct earnings catalyst for Solaris Energy Infrastructure. SEI Introduces Technology and AI to Boost Investment Manager Efficiency

SEI’s broader investment-manager affiliate announced an upgraded technology and AI platform aimed at improving data access and operational efficiency; while strategically positive for the franchise, the press release is not a direct earnings catalyst for Solaris Energy Infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut several of Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s forward EPS estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, and multiple quarterly forecasts, which could temper some of the stock’s upside if investors start focusing on slower-than-expected earnings growth. Solaris Energy Infrastructure estimate changes

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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