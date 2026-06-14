12,057 Shares in Moody's Corporation $MCO Bought by Dockside LLC

Dockside LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,057 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,159,000. Moody's accounts for 1.6% of Dockside LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody's during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Moody's during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Moody's during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company's stock.

Moody's Stock Performance

MCO opened at $448.12 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $448.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.30. Moody's Corporation has a 1 year low of $402.28 and a 1 year high of $546.88. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Moody's's payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody's from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 price target on Moody's in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody's from $574.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Moody's in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody's presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $544.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Insider Transactions at Moody's

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $665,533.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $2,137,306. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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