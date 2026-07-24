12,139 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 946,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $148,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,851 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 124,993 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51,986.3% during the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 400,544 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,872,000 after acquiring an additional 399,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,770,647,000 after purchasing an additional 413,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,848.56. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $390,033.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,945,604.96. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $143.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.79 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average is $154.14. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $201.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $193.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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