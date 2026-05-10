12,148 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Purchased by Income Insurance Ltd

Income Insurance Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,148 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.29.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $381.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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