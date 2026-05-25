1,215 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Purchased by SLT Holdings LLC

SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,215 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $163,057,000.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,478.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $982.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.00. The company has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $1,600.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper reportedly bought 281,250 shares of Sandisk, adding to bullish investor sentiment and reinforcing the idea that large investors still see upside after the stock’s huge run. Article Title

Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper reportedly bought 281,250 shares of Sandisk, adding to bullish investor sentiment and reinforcing the idea that large investors still see upside after the stock’s huge run. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue that Sandisk is benefiting from AI-driven NAND demand, enterprise SSD growth, and an improved long-term earnings outlook, with some analysts calling the stock undervalued despite the sharp rally. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue that Sandisk is benefiting from AI-driven NAND demand, enterprise SSD growth, and an improved long-term earnings outlook, with some analysts calling the stock undervalued despite the sharp rally. Positive Sentiment: SanDisk also got a boost from sector momentum as memory stocks rebounded, with traders pointing to AI-related demand and tighter supply conditions among rivals as reasons for the renewed interest. Article Title

SanDisk also got a boost from sector momentum as memory stocks rebounded, with traders pointing to AI-related demand and tighter supply conditions among rivals as reasons for the renewed interest. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary now frames Sandisk as a “hold” after its explosive year-to-date surge, suggesting the business outlook is strong but the valuation has become much less attractive for new buyers. Article Title

Some market commentary now frames Sandisk as a “hold” after its explosive year-to-date surge, suggesting the business outlook is strong but the valuation has become much less attractive for new buyers. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s cautious comments that investors should “let it come down more” may temper enthusiasm, especially after the stock’s massive rally and elevated valuation. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,157.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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