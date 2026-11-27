Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 9,876.8% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,049,061 shares of the company's stock worth $93,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,546 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 109,486.8% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,003,815 shares of the company's stock worth $89,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,644,246 shares of the company's stock worth $136,259,000 after acquiring an additional 960,045 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,926,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $67,907,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Investors following ASTS have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: A director disclosed a personal purchase of about $500,000 in ASTS shares; reports say her family’s purchases total roughly $1 million. The buying helped support a rebound from a 52-week low and may signal confidence, though it does not remove business risks. Article: AST SpaceMobile Is Still Down 64% in 2026

A director disclosed a personal purchase of about $500,000 in ASTS shares; reports say her family’s purchases total roughly $1 million. The buying helped support a rebound from a 52-week low and may signal confidence, though it does not remove business risks. Negative Sentiment: AST issued 10 million shares to Firefly Aerospace as part of a deal tied to developing its own rocket engines. The arrangement may support launch capabilities, but the new shares raise dilution concerns. Article: AST SpaceMobile Issued 10 Million Shares to Firefly

AST issued 10 million shares to Firefly Aerospace as part of a deal tied to developing its own rocket engines. The arrangement may support launch capabilities, but the new shares raise dilution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing launch and execution risks, including a reported Cape Canaveral bottleneck. The stock’s steep decline and critical commentary about the difficulty of owning ASTS may keep pressure on sentiment. Article: AST SpaceMobile Is Down 80% From Its May High

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 12,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $706,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 462,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,264,892.20. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $2,357,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,817.50. The trade was a 53.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $133.86. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.65.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 439.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. AST SpaceMobile's revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial raised AST SpaceMobile from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is a space-based cellular broadband company developing a satellite network designed to connect directly with standard mobile phones. Its planned service is intended to support cellular voice, data and messaging without requiring customers to use specialized satellite phones or other dedicated equipment. The company designs and builds its BlueBird satellites and works with mobile network operators to extend cellular coverage beyond the reach of terrestrial networks. AST SpaceMobile aims to serve users in multiple regions through partnerships with wireless providers, while developing and deploying the satellites and related technology needed for its planned service.

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