121,854 Shares in eBay Inc. $EBAY Purchased by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,854 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 128.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on eBay from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.52.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,214,595.23. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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