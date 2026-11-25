Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,222,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $119,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Kimberly-Clark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Lynch Investment Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. John Boyer Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a global consumer products company that develops and sells personal care, tissue and hygiene products. Its offerings include diapers and training pants, feminine care and adult incontinence products, facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels and wipes. The company's portfolio includes brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Depend, Poise and Kotex. Kimberly-Clark also provides products for businesses and institutions, including workplace and professional-use tissue and hygiene products.

Further Reading

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