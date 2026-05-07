1,232 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 18.4%

AMD stock opened at $420.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.09 and a 200 day moving average of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $685.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.88 and a twelve month high of $430.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $385.86.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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