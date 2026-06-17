123,407 Shares in onsemi $ON Bought by Totem Point Management LLC

Totem Point Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,407 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,682,000. onsemi makes up 6.7% of Totem Point Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in onsemi by 187.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 79,206 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in onsemi by 24.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in onsemi by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with Citi recently raising its price target and placing onsemi on Upside Catalyst Watch ahead of its Analyst Day, reflecting optimism around data-center power exposure and advanced power technologies.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with Citi recently raising its price target and placing onsemi on Upside Catalyst Watch ahead of its Analyst Day, reflecting optimism around data-center power exposure and advanced power technologies. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating results were solid, with onsemi beating quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and guiding to higher Q2 EPS, supporting the longer-term growth story.

Recent operating results were solid, with onsemi beating quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and guiding to higher Q2 EPS, supporting the longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Vadzo Imaging introduced new cameras built on onsemi’s Hyperlux LP AR0544 sensor, highlighting continued demand for its imaging and sensing technology. Article: Vadzo Imaging Introduces Falcon-544MRS: 5MP Monochrome USB Camera Based on Onsemi Hyperlux LP AR0544

Vadzo Imaging introduced new cameras built on onsemi’s Hyperlux LP AR0544 sensor, highlighting continued demand for its imaging and sensing technology. Negative Sentiment: Market reports linked the decline to a sector-wide semiconductor selloff, suggesting the move is more macro-driven than company-specific.

Market reports linked the decline to a sector-wide semiconductor selloff, suggesting the move is more macro-driven than company-specific. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has remained the dominant pattern over the past six months, which may add to investor caution around the name.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ON

onsemi Stock Down 6.1%

ON stock opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.97. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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