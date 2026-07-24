12,387 Shares in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,387 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,458 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, PCB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the first quarter. PCB Capital LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.71.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $244.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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