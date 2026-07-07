12,406 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,283,217.28. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 242,649 shares worth $20,250,598. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.00.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.Robinhood Markets's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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