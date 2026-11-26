Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX - Free Report) by 20,477.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,226 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,249,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.15% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $50,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,415,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,915,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $63,312,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,717 shares of the company's stock worth $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period.

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Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.39. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $10.18. Research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other news, CMO Joanne Donovan sold 854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $38,839.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $370,161.72. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Nofi sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $201,800.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $295,067.85. The trade was a 40.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for serious muscle disorders. Founded in 2017 and based in Boulder, Colorado, the company researches small-molecule treatments designed to address the underlying biology of muscle and cardiac conditions. Its programs include sevasemten, an investigational therapy for Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophies, and EDG-7500, an investigational treatment being developed for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

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