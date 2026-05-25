125,861 Shares in BXP, Inc. $BXP Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $8,493,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BXP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BXP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BXP by 892.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in BXP during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in BXP during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in BXP by 2,097.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 725 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BXP alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at BXP

In related news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $327,996.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,064,392.08. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial cut their target price on BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered BXP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on BXP

BXP Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $60.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BXP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BXP wasn't on the list.

While BXP currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here