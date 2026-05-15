12,606 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vertiv by 148.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock worth $275,885,000 after buying an additional 1,091,210 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 934.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock worth $165,667,000 after buying an additional 992,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Weiss Ratings cut Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vertiv from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of VRT opened at $375.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $379.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.25 and a 200-day moving average of $224.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,482.32. This represents a 46.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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