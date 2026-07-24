126,500 Shares in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.05% of Sabra Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

SBRA opened at $22.03 on Friday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.48%.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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