1,274 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Purchased by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,274 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,025,591,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after buying an additional 268,824 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,544,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,629,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $52,625,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,518.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,291.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,257.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,277.04. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here