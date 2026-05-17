127,774 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,774 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,507,063,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fiserv by 35.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,324,073,000 after buying an additional 6,714,536 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,638,031 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $469,051,000 after buying an additional 131,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fiserv by 116.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $454,982,000 after buying an additional 1,895,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $223,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Article Title

Fiserv unveiled , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Article Title

At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to $64 and $62 , respectively, while keeping Hold ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Article Title Article Title

Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to and , respectively, while keeping ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG also maintained a Hold rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Article Title

BTIG also maintained a rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the company’s recent quarter, where Fiserv beat EPS estimates but the market focused on margin pressure and operational transition risks, which helps explain why some investors remain cautious. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Trading Up 3.5%

Fiserv stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $177.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The firm's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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