128,334 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by Anchyra Partners LLC

Anchyra Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,334 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $23,934,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.3% of Anchyra Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 1,178,890 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $219,863,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,162 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $279.06.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

NVDA opened at $223.47 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized an additional $80 billion share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders.

The company authorized an additional share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock.

Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA said its outlook does not assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments.

NVIDIA said its outlook does assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments. Neutral Sentiment: Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term.

Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong results, articles noted rising competition from custom chips at companies like Amazon and Alphabet, plus ongoing uncertainty around China shipments, which could temper enthusiasm if growth slows.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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