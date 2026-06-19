12,840 Shares in Flowserve Corporation $FLS Acquired by Monetary Solutions Ltd

Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Flowserve makes up about 0.9% of Monetary Solutions Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Flowserve by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE FLS opened at $81.77 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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