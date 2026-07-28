128,565 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Acquired by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,565 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 597,205 shares of the bank's stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,045 shares of the bank's stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 410,173 shares in the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the bank's stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the bank's stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of DB stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.43%.The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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