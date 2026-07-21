1,286,484 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Bought by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,286,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $314,468,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of SEB Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company's stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7%

JNJ opened at $248.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $269.43. The company has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $240.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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