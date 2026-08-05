128,823 Shares in LCI Industries $LCII Purchased by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,843,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.53% of LCI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 358.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut LCI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $152.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded LCI Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 price objective on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded LCI Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.18.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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