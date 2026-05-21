1,295 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,295 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,085,119 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $176,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $366,555,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,401,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citic Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 1,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.82, for a total transaction of $1,484,613.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,712.92. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 36,192 shares of company stock valued at $33,367,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $868.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $825.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 1.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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