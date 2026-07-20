1,300 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Purchased by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Bank of America upped their target price on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,747.58 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,731.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,503.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 40.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust.

ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions.

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth.

ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst.

ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand.

Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is still a headwind, with China now expected to contribute about 20% of 2026 revenue and U.S.-China export restrictions creating uncertainty around future chipmaking equipment sales.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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