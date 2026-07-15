13,041 Shares in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,041 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,394.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,560,593. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $186.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.Entegris's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

See Also

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