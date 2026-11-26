Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,556 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $44,992,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Point Nemo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,719 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 669,191 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $230,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 43,733 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 247 shares of company stock worth $79,238 over the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Investor Jim Chanos argued Alphabet is the only hyperscaler currently earning its AI spending, reinforcing the view that its investments may be better supported by business returns than those of some peers. Jim Chanos Says Alphabet Is the Only Hyperscaler Earning Its AI Spend

Investor Jim Chanos argued Alphabet is the only hyperscaler currently earning its AI spending, reinforcing the view that its investments may be better supported by business returns than those of some peers. Positive Sentiment: Google is limiting and charging AI agents for access to services such as Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. The policy could create a new monetization opportunity, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Google builds a new toll booth for AI agents

Google is limiting and charging AI agents for access to services such as Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. The policy could create a new monetization opportunity, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: The main concern was mounting AI-related spending: Alphabet’s third-quarter capital expenditures were reported at $51.4 billion, while free cash flow turned negative at $9.1 billion. The cost of insuring Alphabet debt against default also reached a record, reflecting credit-market worries about how major AI investments will be financed. Why Alphabet Stock Is Down Today

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $273.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day moving average is $318.24 and its 200 day moving average is $335.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.73 and a 52-week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up from $415.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $447.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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