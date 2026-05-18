131,281 Shares in Itron, Inc. $ITRI Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $12,191,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.29% of Itron as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Itron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,588,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $197,153,000 after purchasing an additional 890,040 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in Itron by 1,552.7% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 282,587 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Itron by 42.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 604,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $75,306,000 after purchasing an additional 180,366 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Itron by 1,925.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 186,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Itron by 287.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 146,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

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Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.72.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.04 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Itron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $50,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,930,405.84. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $338,885.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,344,938. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,162 shares of company stock worth $5,080,646. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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