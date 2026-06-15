132,154 Shares in TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT Purchased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,154 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 386,996 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 185,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,553 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 70,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,134 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company's stock.

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TAT Technologies Price Performance

TATT opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.00.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TAT Technologies Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TAT Technologies

In other news, COO Jason Lewandowski sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $122,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,562.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TATT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TAT Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TAT Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAT Technologies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $57.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TATT

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

Further Reading

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