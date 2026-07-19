13,237 Shares in Linde PLC $LIN Purchased by Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,237 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $6,562,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Linde by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $513.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.09. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Linde's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $548.67.

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About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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