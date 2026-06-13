132,628 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Purchased by Milford Funds Ltd.

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,493,000. Milford Funds Ltd. owned 0.06% of Elevance Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,998,645 shares of the company's stock worth $7,431,322,000 after acquiring an additional 141,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,621,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 303,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 24.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,478,857,000 after acquiring an additional 901,626 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,022,874 shares of the company's stock worth $1,410,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,165,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $403.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $426.98.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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