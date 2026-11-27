Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674,814 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,331,060 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises 18.8% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned 0.26% of Coupang worth $64,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 652.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 193.4% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 94.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,478 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Coupang had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.60 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coupang from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,519 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $75,334.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 176,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,805.40. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 12.83% of the company's stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. operates an e-commerce and technology platform, with its largest business in South Korea. Its services connect customers with a broad range of products, including groceries and household essentials, and include Rocket Delivery, the company's fast-delivery service, and Rocket Fresh for fresh food. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, Coupang has expanded beyond online retail. Its offerings include Coupang Eats for food delivery and Coupang Play for video streaming, as well as payment and other technology services.

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