13,324 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,828.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 877.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $103.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC opened at $93.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $105.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.43). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.71%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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