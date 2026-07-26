1,334,709 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Purchased by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,334,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,587,000. Callodine Capital Management LP owned about 0.48% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company's stock.

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FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 38.65%.The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. FS KKR Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.58.

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FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp NYSE: FSK is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

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