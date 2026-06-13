13,399 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,399 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $11,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 49,317 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $43,350,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,680 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $19,936,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 543 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.59 and a 12 month high of $1,098.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $957.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $909.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $313.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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