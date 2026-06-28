13,400 Shares in Cigna Group $CI Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 13,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $900,912,000 after buying an additional 3,141,844 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Cigna Group by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $916,434,000 after buying an additional 1,855,897 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cigna Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after buying an additional 1,833,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,191 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $450,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,056 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $282.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.74. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.28. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CI

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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